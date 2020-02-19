Bonnie (Wilson) Ford

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Grantsboro Baptist Church
Grantsboro, KY
Graveside service
Following Services
Grantsboro Cemetery
Obituary
Bonnie Wilson Ford, age 92, of Harlan, Kentucky, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10. She was a Member of Elcomb Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, McKinley and Bessie Hatmaker Wilson; brothers, Virgle, Delmar, Junior, Odie, Don, Emmett, Eugene, Von, Douglas, Robert, and baby Wilson; 1 sister, Carrie Miller.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sylvia Ford Saylor, Ronald (Ginger) Ford, Wanda (Vincent) Williams; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Roger Wilson; sisters, Delsie Mefford and Clariese Ford both of LaFollette; and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
A graveside service was held in the Grantsboro Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020
