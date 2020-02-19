Bonnie Wilson Ford, age 92, of Harlan, Kentucky, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10. She was a Member of Elcomb Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, McKinley and Bessie Hatmaker Wilson; brothers, Virgle, Delmar, Junior, Odie, Don, Emmett, Eugene, Von, Douglas, Robert, and baby Wilson; 1 sister, Carrie Miller.
She is survived by her 3 children, Sylvia Ford Saylor, Ronald (Ginger) Ford, Wanda (Vincent) Williams; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Roger Wilson; sisters, Delsie Mefford and Clariese Ford both of LaFollette; and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
A graveside service was held in the Grantsboro Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
February 20, 2020
