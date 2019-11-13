Bonnie Sue Anderson

Bonnie Sue Anderson, age 70, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, Nov. 11. She was of the Baptist faith
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Eugene Anderson; parents, John Ben and Geraldine Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Smith; son, James Anderson.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Poston officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 14, 2019
