Bonnie Sue Anderson, age 70, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, Nov. 11. She was of the Baptist faith
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Eugene Anderson; parents, John Ben and Geraldine Perkins.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Smith; son, James Anderson.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 p.m. at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Poston officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 14, 2019