Brenda Joyce Irvin, age 56, of LaFollette, died on Friday, June 21.
She was born May 26, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert F. and Sally Bussell Irvin.
She is survived by her daughter, Adriann Evans of LaFollette; several nieces, nephews, and host of other relatives and friends.
At the request of the family, Joyce will be cremated, and no services are planned at this time.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
June 27, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019