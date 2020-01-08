Brenda Mechelle Hatmaker Pierce, age 50, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
She was born Jan. 26, 1969 to Esther Wilson and the late Kenneth L. Hatmaker.
She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth L. Hatmaker.
She is survived by her mother, Esther Hatmaker; son, Patrick Pierce; daughter, Brianna West; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and Friends met Friday, Jan. 3 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Peabody Cemetery for graveside service interment with the Rev. Matt Seals officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
