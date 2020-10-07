Brenda S. Brown "Aunt Bee," age 76, of Jellico, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

She was surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home.

She was born Sept. 16, 1944 in Jellico.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur W. Brown, Thelma Douglas Brown Heatwole; stepfather, Walt Heatwole; brother, Sammy Brown; sister, Mary Nan Douglas and husband Terry; nephews, Rick Creekmore, Darren Douglas, Fisher Barton; very special aunt, Opal Thompson.

She is survived by her sisters, Paula Creekmore and late husband Chet Creekmore; special niece and best friend, Christy Johnson (Chris); niece, Brenda Creekmore; nephews, Doug Creekmore (Jamie) Kayla, Autumn and Holly Tracy Creekmore (Tammie) and Hunter, David Douglas, Wayne Barton (Deana), Raeanne and Grace.

There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, too many to mention, that will mourn her passing and miss her dearly.

The family received friends Monday, Oct. 5, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral followed with the Rev. Wayne Barton officiating.

Burial was Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the Douglas Cemetery (Crouches Creek).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 8, 2020

