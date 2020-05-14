Mrs. Brenda Sue Gafford, age 72, of LaFollette died on Thursday, May 7.
She was of the Baptist faith and was saved at Gilead Baptist Church in Lincoln Park, Michigan.
Before retiring to Norris Lake with her husband in 2001, Sue was a test driver for General Motors for 33 years and was a staunch union employee.
Sue had a passion for quilting, was a presenter at the Mountain Quiltfest in Pigeon Forge and was a founding member of the Laugh-a-Lot Quilters in LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Mack; her parents, Charles and Nancy Carver.
She is survived by her husband, Luther Gafford; daughters, Deborah Johnson and Jamie Mullins; son, Dan Mullins and fiancé, Wendy; grandchildren, Sarah Mack, Marissa Mack, Rhianna Hollenbeck, Jessica Johnson, and D.J. Dulco; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Cameron and husband, Charles, and Mary Blevins and husband, John; nieces, Vicky and Kelly; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A graveside service was held on May 11 at Caledonia Cemetery in Knoxville.
A private family funeral service was held with the Rev. Adam Hunley officiating.
Online condolences for Mrs. Gafford may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
May 14, 2020
