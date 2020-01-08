Brent Ellison, age 49, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of LMU and vice-president of Ellison Sanitary Supply. Brent was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid fisherman, lover of the outdoors and a great golfer. He loved people and all of his church families with all his heart. He had a heart of gold and taught his sons all he knew. He served people with all the love in his heart. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everette and June Ellison, Roy and Christine Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya Ellison; sons, Seth Ellison and Jarrett Ellison; special nieces, Tisha Orick and Tracy Boyd; parents, George and Nora Lou Ellison; sister, Candie and husband Benny Roberts; nieces and nephews, Shauna Miller, Justin Baird, Taylor Baird, Cody and Devon Cox, Zack and Lucas Wilhoit, Logan Hunter, Lauren, Kirsten and Blake Roberts, Zane and Seth Roberts; father and mother-law, C.H. and Emma Baird; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Kent Baird, Karen Hunter.
Family received friends Sunday, Jan. 5 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church with Funeral Service followed with the Rev. Ron Williams and the Rev. George Bolinger officiating. Family and Friends met Monday, Jan. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Ridgeview Cemetery for interment.
In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Children's Center 203 Independence Ln, LaFollette, TN 37766
January 9, 2020
