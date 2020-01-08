Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mt. Paran Baptist Church Funeral service 7:00 PM Mt. Paran Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Brent Ellison, age 49, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of LMU and vice-president of Ellison Sanitary Supply. Brent was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid fisherman, lover of the outdoors and a great golfer. He loved people and all of his church families with all his heart. He had a heart of gold and taught his sons all he knew. He served people with all the love in his heart. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everette and June Ellison, Roy and Christine Mullins.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Ellison; sons, Seth Ellison and Jarrett Ellison; special nieces, Tisha Orick and Tracy Boyd; parents, George and Nora Lou Ellison; sister, Candie and husband Benny Roberts; nieces and nephews, Shauna Miller, Justin Baird, Taylor Baird, Cody and Devon Cox, Zack and Lucas Wilhoit, Logan Hunter, Lauren, Kirsten and Blake Roberts, Zane and Seth Roberts; father and mother-law, C.H. and Emma Baird; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Kent Baird, Karen Hunter.

Family received friends Sunday, Jan. 5 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church with Funeral Service followed with the Rev. Ron Williams and the Rev. George Bolinger officiating. Family and Friends met Monday, Jan. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Ridgeview Cemetery for interment.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Children's Center 203 Independence Ln, LaFollette, TN 37766

Condolences may be given online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

Brent Ellison, age 49, of Jacksboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was a graduate of LMU and vice-president of Ellison Sanitary Supply. Brent was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid fisherman, lover of the outdoors and a great golfer. He loved people and all of his church families with all his heart. He had a heart of gold and taught his sons all he knew. He served people with all the love in his heart. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everette and June Ellison, Roy and Christine Mullins.He is survived by his wife, Tonya Ellison; sons, Seth Ellison and Jarrett Ellison; special nieces, Tisha Orick and Tracy Boyd; parents, George and Nora Lou Ellison; sister, Candie and husband Benny Roberts; nieces and nephews, Shauna Miller, Justin Baird, Taylor Baird, Cody and Devon Cox, Zack and Lucas Wilhoit, Logan Hunter, Lauren, Kirsten and Blake Roberts, Zane and Seth Roberts; father and mother-law, C.H. and Emma Baird; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Kent Baird, Karen Hunter.Family received friends Sunday, Jan. 5 at Mt. Paran Baptist Church with Funeral Service followed with the Rev. Ron Williams and the Rev. George Bolinger officiating. Family and Friends met Monday, Jan. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Ridgeview Cemetery for interment.In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Campbell County Children's Center 203 Independence Ln, LaFollette, TN 37766Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 9, 2020 Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close