Bryan Marice Huff, age 59, of Jellico, died on Tuesday, July 14, at the Baptist Health Corbin. He was born April 9, 1961 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Leroy Huff; mother, Ann Delphine Ball Huff.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie King Huff; daughter, Bryana Huff; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Saturday, July 18, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to followed with the Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. The burial was Sunday, July 19 in the Douglas Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 23, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store