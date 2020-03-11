Bryant Allen Pennington, age 41, of Detroit, Michigan, died on Tuesday, March 3, in Michigan. He was born May 17, 1978 in Detroit, Michigan.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Joyce Bowman Pennington.
He is survived by his son, Charles Raymond Runion; daughter, Kayla Chyann Amir Pennington; father, Lonas Pennington; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends on Tuesday, March 10, at the Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church, funeral followed at the church with the Rev. Randy Hurst officiating. The burial followed in the Pennington Cemetery (Speedwell).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
