Burgin Williams, age 89, of Jacksboro, entered into the gates of heaven on Wednesday, April 8. Burgin was reunited with his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary Williams after her home going on Jan 19, 2020. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee. Burgin was a loving father and enjoyed working on his farm. He was the caretaker of Indian Creek Cemetery for over 30 years. Burgin was a U.S. Army Veteran, who served in the Korean War.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Williams; parents, Andrew and Annie (Vinsant) Williams; brothers, Harvey and Oscar Williams; sisters, Retha Williams, Ruby Williams, Christine Franks, and Corene Williams.
He is survived by his son, Darrell Williams and wife Virginia "Jenny" of Georgia; daughter, Debbie Williams of Jacksboro; brother, J.C. Williams and wife, Niva Jean of Jacksboro; special friend, Terry Miller; and like family to him, Larry and Linda Farley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a graveside service at Indian Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Wilson officiating.
Burgin's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 16, 2020