Calloway Byrge, age 54 of Caryville, died on Saturday, Feb. 15. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Polly Carroll Byrge.
He is survived by several other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday, Feb. 17 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Wallace officiating.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Beech Fork Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
