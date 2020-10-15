1/
Carl Burton Douglas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Burton Douglas died on Friday, Oct. 9.
He was born Jan. 14, 1942 in the Branam Community to the late Arthur Lee and Alma (Davis) Douglas.
Carl is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Baird) Douglas of Stinking Creek; son, Michael Douglas of Stinking Creek; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family had a graveside service for Carl Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Davis Cemetery in the Branam Community with the Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating.
Military honors were conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved