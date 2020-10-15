Carl Burton Douglas died on Friday, Oct. 9.

He was born Jan. 14, 1942 in the Branam Community to the late Arthur Lee and Alma (Davis) Douglas.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Baird) Douglas of Stinking Creek; son, Michael Douglas of Stinking Creek; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family had a graveside service for Carl Douglas on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Davis Cemetery in the Branam Community with the Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating.

Military honors were conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

