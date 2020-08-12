Carl Edwards, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, August 7.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Minton Edwards; father, Verlin Edwards; mother, Cecil Graves Edwards; brothers, Arlis, D.J., Loyd, Boyd, Terry, Austin, Coy, and Kenneth Edwards; sister, Bertha Edwards.
He is survived by his son, Greg Edwards and wife, Laura; daughters, Carla Foster and husband, Robert, and Kimberly Evans; grandchildren, Cassidy Edwards, Connor Foster, Kaci Comford and husband, Taylor, Fayth Evans, and Justice Evans; brother, Condis Edwards and wife, Doris; sister, Cedilla and husband, William Branscomb; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Mr. Edwards may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020