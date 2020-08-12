1/
Carl Edwards
Carl Edwards, age 78, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, August 7.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Minton Edwards; father, Verlin Edwards; mother, Cecil Graves Edwards; brothers, Arlis, D.J., Loyd, Boyd, Terry, Austin, Coy, and Kenneth Edwards; sister, Bertha Edwards.
He is survived by his son, Greg Edwards and wife, Laura; daughters, Carla Foster and husband, Robert, and Kimberly Evans; grandchildren, Cassidy Edwards, Connor Foster, Kaci Comford and husband, Taylor, Fayth Evans, and Justice Evans; brother, Condis Edwards and wife, Doris; sister, Cedilla and husband, William Branscomb; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences for Mr. Edwards may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 13, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
