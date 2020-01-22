Carl Lewis Monday, age 88, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Jan 19. He was a member of Long Hollow Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Florida (Leach) Monday; son, Marvin Monday.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Atlas (Carroll) Monday; son, Steve Monday; daughters, Carlene Parker, Diane Bailey, Debbie Pietszak, Danna Cleveland; and host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Long Hollow Baptist Church followed by funeral service at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Matt Howard, the Rev. Jared Meredith, and the Rev. Johnny Vanover officiating. Friends and family will meet 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Monday Cemetery in Speedwell for noon internment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

