Carlotta J. Hurr of Dayton died on Friday, April 24. She was a member of Newspring Church in Springboro, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jenina (Hughes) and Thomas Lee Ayers.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Kelly Green; son, Todd Stultz; and a host of other friends and family to mourn her passing.
Graveside service and interment was Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
April 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 5, 2020