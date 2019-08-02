Carolyn Anderson, age 55, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky died on Thursday, July 18, at the Jellico Medical Center of Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hiram Anderson;
She is survived by her mother, Mima (Tidwell) Anderson.
The family received friends for visitation on Monday, July 22, from at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral immediately followed on Monday, July 22, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.
Burial followed in the Stanfill Addition of the Pleasant View Cemetery in Whitley County, Kentucky.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
