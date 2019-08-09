Carlton "Cotton" Nighbert, age 78, of Caryville, died on Wednesday, May 22. He was an active member of Vasper Baptist Church.
He was born on December 11, 1940 to the late Lloyd "Pap" and Grace "Nannie" Marlow Nighbert.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Rose Nighbert; son, David Nighbert; daughters, Karen Austin, Jackie White.
The family received friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, May 24. Funeral was at the Vasper Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, with the Rev. Jimmy Ault, Rick Murphy, and Alvis Richardson. Graveside services followed the funeral at New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville.
The Holley Gamble Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 30,2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019