Carolyn Ann Dilbeck, age 70, of Caryville, passed away Friday, Nov. 22.
She enjoyed her farm and being outdoors with her animals. She also enjoyed to garden and work with her flowers. She enjoyed collecting antiques, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dilbeck; parents, Robert and Paryzida Wilson McDeerman; sisters, Jeanette McDeerman, Evelyn Hope and Robbie Sue Bailey.
She is survived by her daughter. Tennille Kennedy and husband, Terry; sons, Von Dilbeck and Ron Dilbeck and wife, Naomia; grandchildren, Ryan, Mackenzie, Mikayla, Madison, Chloe, Allison, and Logan; great-grandson, Gannon Dilbeck; brother, Tommy and wife, Wanda McDeerman; sisters, Margaret and husband, Dorsey Frabott, Jewell Gross; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Sunday, Nov. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden officiating. Family and friends met at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to New Vasper Cemetery for iterment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 28, 2019
