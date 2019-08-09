Carolyn Annette Young, age 64, of LaFollette, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 11, She was of the Church of God faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lonas and Naomi Jean (Wright) Young; grandparents, Albert and Pearlie (Sweeney) Young, John and Pearl (Shelby) Wright.
She is survived by her son, Toby Lonas and wife Paula (Sammons) Young; daughter, Emilee Naomi Pierce and husband Tom; very special great niece/daughter, Naomi Ruth Murray; a wonderful grandson, Carter Neyland Young; brothers, Phillip (Zol) Young and David G. Young; sisters, Sherry Ruth Murray and husband Doug Bruce; Several nieces and nephews she helped raise, and her best friend, of 49 years, Debra Goins; She was like a mother to everyone in the family. Our loss is enormous, but our memories are many and everlasting. She was loved by many and was known a "Nanny Annie."
Services to be announced at a later date.
Carolyn's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 16, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019