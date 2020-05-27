Carolyn Baird Human, age 79, of Jacksboro, passed away Sunday May 24. She was a member of First Baptist Church Jacksboro and was retired from Tennessee Department of Human Services.
She is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene Hatmaker Baird; stepmother, Lassie Ayers Baird; step-brother, Hack Ayers and step-sister, Jerry Roach Carney; son-in- law, Jason Carroll.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Human; daughter, Jamie and Paul Wheeler, Christy Carroll; grandson, Gabe Carroll; step-brother, R.L. and Helen Ayers; sister-in-law, Tomi Ayers and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Private Graveside service and interment will be held at Campbell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jack Pennington officiating. Friends stopped by Cross-Smith Funeral Home Tuesday, May 26 to sign the guest book and pick up a memorial card.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Open Arms Ministry 1112 McGhee Ln, Jacksboro TN.
Online condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020