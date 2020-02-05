Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Jean (Ballard) Bennett. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Jean Ballard Bennett, was born on May 28, 1938 to Harry Winston and Lillian Lay Ballard and was the youngest of three siblings. After the untimely death of her father, prior to her birth, she along with her brother "Billy" and sister "Cherry" were raised by their mother. As a single mother, Lillian worked diligently at multiple jobs to provide for her children as best she could. Due to their difficult circumstance Billy, Cherry, and Jean formed an inseparable bond that continued throughout their entire lives.

She was married to Jake Bennett in 1957 and had three daughters Vicki, Tracy, and Christy. Jean was a loving mother and woman of strong faith. She and her family were faithful members of The Jellico First Baptist Church while her children were at home. Jean found her greatest joy in her family, especially her grandsons Ethan, Hayden, and J.B.

Jean loved the Lord and was continually praising God no matter her circumstance. Her faith did not falter during life's trials or throughout her long illness and continues to provide inspiration, hope, and comfort to her family.

She was delivered from her earthly body at 6:41 p.m. on Feb. 1, with her daughters by her side. We know, by faith, that she has received her new body free from pain, sadness, and suffering, and is today in the presence of her Lord Jesus along with her family and friends that have preceded her in death. We eagerly await that promised reunion.

She was preceded in death by: father, Harry Winston Ballard; mother, Lillian Lay Ballard; brother, Billy Ballard; sister and best friend, Cherry Artis and husband Charles.

She is survived by her daughters, Vicki and husband James Ray of Wears Valley, Tracy and husband Steve of Newcomb, Christy and husband Jerry Llewellyn of Jellico; grandsons, Ethan Morgan of Newcomb, Hayden Llewellyn of Jellico, Jeremiah Bennett (J.B.) Llewellyn of Jellico; sister-In-law, Eva Joyce Ballard McMullen and husband Joe of Wooldridge; nieces, Ronda Collins of Newcomb, Tonya and husband Tim Byrd of Hickory, North Carolina, Cherry Ann and husband Truman of Carville and Beth Russell of Knoxville; great niece, Tessa and husband Ben Clark of Leland, North Carolina; great nephews, Dylan Collins of Newcomb, Dakota Collins, wife Amber and daughter Journee of Newcomb, Zachary Wilson of Caryville, Nathan Russell, wife Brittany, sons, Nathaniel and Isaiah of Williamsburg; beloved cousin Jane Rasnake of Lafollette.

Jean's funeral service was on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Brother Steve Morgan officiating; the family had visitation until the funeral hour. Interment followed on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

February 6, 2020

