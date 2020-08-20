Carolyn "Sue" Marlow, age 78, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11.
She attended Hope Stand Church.
Sue enjoyed reading, sitting on the porch, fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Marce Marlow; parents, Walter Perry and Stella Christine (Barnes) Burnaine; brothers, James, Bobby and Delano Burnaine.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Cook and husband Bruce, of Jacksboro, Patty Pederson and husband Randy, of Lakeland, Florida, Jeff Marlow and wife Vicki, of Harvest, Alabama; sisters, Peggy Smith, of Bastrop, Louisiana, Linda Towry, of Tennessee Ridge, Judy Mitchell, of Tennessee Ridge, Barbara Hicks, of Evansville, Indiana, and Sarah Booker, of Stewart.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives to mourn her passing.
Visitation was Friday, Aug. 14, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by the funeral service with the Pastor Billy Smith officiating.
Sue's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.