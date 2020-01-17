Carolyn Sue Perkins, age 65, of Jellico, died on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born Nov. 17, 1954 in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Patricia Tye Perkins.
She is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The funeral service is noon on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating. The burial will follow in the Lot Cemetery (Mud Creek) Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 18, 2020