Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Obituary
Carrie Russell Craig, age 95, born and grew up in Speedwell, Claiborne Co., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3. She was a member of Caryville First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Thomas Craig of 59 years; parents, Jesse L. Russell and Harriet Leach Russell; brothers, William Lacy Russell, Audy Russell, Walter Russell; sisters, Edith R. Bolinger, Ethel R. Walker, Ada R. Foust.
She is survived by her brother, Claude Russell and wife, Wanda of Speedwell; brother-in-laws, Edward Walker of LaFollette and Carl Foust of Germantown, Ohio; sister-in-law, Mary C. Ford of LaFollette; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Family and friends met Friday, Sept. 6 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside service and interment with the Rev. Gary Parker officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Lafollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019
