Carter Dale Young, a loving, outgoing little boy, who was always smiling, entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 27, at the age of 2.

He is preceded in death by great-grandfather, Lou Gibson.

Carter is survived by his mom, whom he loved so much, Tierra Young and John Minor of LaFollette; by his father, Kelcy Swearingen of LaFollette; grandparents, Kenneth Young of LaFollette and Tosha Hankey of North Carolina; aunt, Brianna Young, which he called "BB" of LaFollette and special great uncle, Dewey Young of LaFollette. He is also survived by many other family members, who will miss this sweet little boy and his loving smile.

The family will be having a memorial service for Carter once the restrictions of the COVID-19 are lifted.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 2, 2020

