Catherine Sue Teague, age 69, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She was born Jan. 15, 1951 to A.C. and Frances Teague, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by many relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fincastle United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Evans and the Bro. Jerry Dagley officiating.

Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family received friends Saturday before services at Fincastle United Methodist Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to assist the church in purchasing a new piano in Cathy's Memory: c/o Fincastle United Methodist Church, 629 Old Middlesboro Hwy., LaFollette, TN 37766.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 8, 2020



