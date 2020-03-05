Cecil Glen Carnes, age 76, died on Friday, Feb. 21. He was born March 31, 1943 in Campbell County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Stella (Marlow) Carnes; sister, Barbara Herron; brothers, Charles, Jr. and Gene Carnes.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Campbell and Loraine Kennedy; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment.
Stevens Mortuary INC. was in charge of arrangements.
