Cecil Glen Carnes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Glen Carnes.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cecil Glen Carnes, age 76, died on Friday, Feb. 21. He was born March 31, 1943 in Campbell County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Stella (Marlow) Carnes; sister, Barbara Herron; brothers, Charles, Jr. and Gene Carnes.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Campbell and Loraine Kennedy; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family and friends met Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Campbell Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment.
Stevens Mortuary INC. was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 5, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.