Cegial Rae Moore, age 83, of North Olmstead, Ohio, died on Thursday April 4. She was born on January 24, 1936 in Mc Roberts, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Moore; parents, Denver and Juanita Terry.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Kelly (James), Gerry Moore, and Sandra Cortez (Manuel).
Burial will be at Bakers Forge Cemetery at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18th.
The Martin Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019