Charles Douglas Terrell, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, April 14. He was of the Episcopalian faith, a United States Army Veteran and retired from the Merchant Marines.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Gornto Terrell; daughter, Tracie; son, Charles Anthony; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020