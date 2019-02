Charles (Scoby) Asbury, age 71, of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23. He was a Member of Caryville United Methodist Church. He retired as a superintendent in the coal mining industry after 40 years.He was preceded in death by parents, Henry (Fuzz) and Louise Lowe Asbury.He is survived by wife, Deanna Leach Asbury; daughter, Cindy Ward, and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Alex Leach, and wife, Miranda and Chloe Pierce; brothers, Kyle Asbury, and wife, Tammy and Walter Asbury; one niece; and three nephews.Family received friends on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Caryville First Baptist Church with Brother Jerry Dagley, Brother Joe Tompkins and the Rev. Gary Parker officiating, the services to follow.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or a .Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.