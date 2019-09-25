Charles "Rub" Cantrell, age 74, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, Sept. 23. He was of the Baptist faith and worked in drywall.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Cantrell; parents, Charles and Mary Sue Cantrell; brother, Everette Cantrell and sister, Brenda White.
He is Survived by his daughters, Danielle and Michelle and Lisa Irwin; sons, Jacob, Denny, Roy, Michael and Peter Suttles; special grandsons that lived with him Zack, Cody, and Travis Suttles; special niece, Melinda Sutles; sister, Shirley Chapman; brothers, Jerry Lynn Cantrell and Dan Saunders; and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends NOON to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with services to follow at 2 p.m. in the Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the
Rev. Dale Baker and the Rev. Dan Saunders officiating. Interment to follow in Jacksboro Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
September 26, 2019
