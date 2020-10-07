Charles Clinton Vermillion, age 67, of Jellico, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, at the St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.

He was born June 14, 1953 in Jellico.

He was a long-time member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Jellico.

He is preceded in death by his father, Garland Eugene Vermillion; niece, Jade Richardson.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Vermillion and husband Chris Harris; mother, Barbara Mattie Vermillion; sisters, Jeannie Richardson and Mike Moore, Sharon Owens and Gary; nephews and niece, Chad Clear (Sarah), Dustin Richardson, Summer Zucchini (Bobby); and a host of great nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the First Baptist Church (Jellico).

Funeral was at the First Baptist Church with the Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.

Military honors were performed by the Jellico Honor Guard (American Legion Post No. 154).

Masonic service was by the Jellico Lodge 527 F&AM.

Burial was Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the Vermillion Family Cemetery (Black Oak) in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 8, 2020

