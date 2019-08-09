Charles Edgar "Eddie" Johnson Jr., age 75, of Woolridge, died on Friday June 14.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edgar Johnson Sr. and Evelyn Williams Johnson;
He is survived by his wife Freda Johnson; daughters, Anita Banks of Seymour, Indiana; Regina Walker of LaBelle, Florida.
The family received friends on Tuesday, June 18, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico. The funeral services followed with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiaiting. Burial followed in the Hicks Cemetery in Newcomb.
Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 27, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019