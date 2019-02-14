Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Edward Baird, age 90, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, died Thursday, Feb. 7 at his residence. He was delightful, good looking, charming and above average. He was well known for a good story that always made you smile. He was born May 9, 1928 in LaFollette as the son of Albert and Martha Baird. He married Mary Jean Brackett, and she preceded him in death. Charles served in the United States Army and was a Korean War combat veteran. He worked at the General Motors Willow Run Plant for 35 years in the body shop as a welder, retiring in 1992. Charles was a member of the Ypsilanti Eagles and the ( ).

Besides his wife, Mary Jean Brackett, he was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Baird; one grandson, Jeffery Copp; and twin grandchildren, Carolyn and Michael Baird, in infancy.

He is survived by his children, Edward (Katherine Lawrence) Copp, Sara (Louis) Spector and Eddie Baird; daughter-in-law, Lorri Baird; grandchildren, Elizabeth Copp, Michael (Adrienne) Copp, Ryan (Erin Erickson) Copp, Nathaniel Spector, Annabelle Spector, William Spector, Samantha Crossley, Eddie Crossley, Alyssia (Jeremy Culp) Baird and Keith Baird; and many great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Janowiak Funeral Home-Geer Logan Chapel, 320 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, Michigan. Visitation was held on Saturday, Feb. 9, followed by a celebration of life service.

Janowiak Funeral Home, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was in charge of the arrangements.



