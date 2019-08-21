Charles Finley Bowlin, Jr., age 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, Aug. 17 at . He was born October 28, 1949 in Jellico.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Charles Finley Bowlin, Sr.; mother, Eva Mae Potter Bowlin; sister, Jinah Sue Smith.
He is survived by his sisters, Joann Jones and husband, J.E. and Phyllis Seiber; special friend, Barbara Coomer; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends nd family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed with the Rev. Bruce Dixon and Phyllis Seiber officiating. Burial followed in the Jellico Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 22, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 22, 2019