Charles Gene Vincent, age 85, of LaFollette, died on Monday, May 27.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Addie Lee Campbell Vincent.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ray Vincent; daughter, Kim Hembree; sons, Greg Vincent and Darryl Vincent.
Family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church LaFollette. Services will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Duane Mills, the Rev. Mark Douglas and the Rev. Lynn Ray officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, May 31, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for a 10 a.m. Interment Service.
The Cross- Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
May 30, 2019
