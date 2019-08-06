Charles H. Dople, age 88, of the Wooldridge Community, passed away Friday, April 12, at his home. He was born October 05, 1930 in Jellico Creek, Kentucky.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Gary Lynn Dople; parents, Kelly and Emma Lovitt Dople; brothers, Willis Dople,
Frances Dople, L.D. Dople, Estes Dople; sister, Delana Douglas;
Charles is survived by his wife, Geraldine Thomas Dople; sons,
Johnny Dople and Donna, Danny Dople and Leslie, James Dople and Debra, Jeffery Allen Dople; daughter, Kim and Jason Watkins; fourteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and a special friend. A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Monday, April 15, with funeral followed at the Harp Funeral Home chapel.
Officiating the Rev. Jerry Yancey and the Rev. Junior Dople.
A private family burial in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
The Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019