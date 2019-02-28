Charles Herman Long, age 81, of LaFollette, died Friday, Feb. 22.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Margaret Louise Long; parents, Tom and Minnie Gilbert Long; seven brothers; and eight sisters.
He is survived by wife, Emma Jean Long; sons, Ricky Long and Audie Thomas Long; and step-sons, Larry Cooper and Ted Cooper.
Services were held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. David Goins officiating. Family and friends met on Monday, Feb. 25 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Sunrise Cemetery for the interment. Family received friends on Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019