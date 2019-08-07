Charles Homer Maples, age 72, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, July 30, at his home. He was born August 28, 1946 in Jellico.
Charles was a life long member of the Jellico Rescue Squad, and was the captain for many years. Charles work in towing for fifty plus years. He owned and operated Charles towing for forty-seven years.
Charles is preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy marples; mother, Minnie Marples; sister, Connie Adkins.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Douglas Marples; sons, Charlie Marples Jr. and Jack Marples; daughters, Ramona Inman and husband, Gary and Laura Collins and husband, Casey; grandchildren, December Leigh Perkins, Elizabeth Iris Powers and husband Michael, Baylee Rebeckah Ivey and Sarah Eve Collins; great grandchildren, Elise Iris Powers, Myles Lee Powers and Everleigh Rose Powers; brother, Danny Loudin; like a brother, Robert Cheel; special cousins, Pearl Moses; and a host of nieces and nephews, friendsw and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Thursday, August 01, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed with the Rev Jimmy Albertini and Rescue squad Chaplain Marty Bowlin.
Family met Friday, August 2, in the Hackler Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of the arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 8, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 8, 2019