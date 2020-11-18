Charles John Pires, Jr., age 87, of Jellico, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Jellico Medical Center. He was born Sept. 1, 1933 in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Martin Pires; sister, Virgina Abbott.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Wilkens Pires; sons, Pastor Kevin Pires and wife Karen, Randall Lee Pires; grandchildren, Randy Pires, Jr., Charity Johns, Shellie McLennan, Kala Downs; great-grandchildren, Adeline McLennan, Robert James MeLennan, Landon Downs, Chance Downs, Connor Johns, Jade Pires; sister,

Ruth Byron and David; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Memorial Service was held Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Jellico Seventh Day Adventist Church

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

