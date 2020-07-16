Charles "Bud" Mack Parks, age 67, of Clinton, died surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, July 12.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Laurel Shea Parks; parents, Arthur and Charlene (Miller) Parks.



He is survived by his daughters, Brandee Snow of Savannah, Georgia,

Amanda Vaughn of Clinton, Bri Ramsey of Knoxville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.



Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 18 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by Campbell County Military service, and his daughters to talk about their father and open for others to speak.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

