Josie Brown Lawson, age 91, of LaFollette passed away Monday, April 8. She was a member of Grantsboro Baptist Church. She retired from LaFollette Medical Center after 25 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Lawson; parents, Foster and Nancy Sharp Brown; brothers, Charlie, Isham, James Brown; sisters, Mae Cooper, Susie Ward, Edna Clotfelter.
She is survived by her sons, Steve and wife Evon Lawson, Rodney and wife Debbie Lawson; four granddaughters, Heather and Jason Rutherford, Brandy and Jerry Hatmaker, Amanda Wampler and Dustin Ladd, Rebecca and Jeremy Dorsett; six great-grandchildren, Bailey Rutherford, Gracie Hatmaker, Brenna and Brady Rutherford, Seth Hatmaker, Will Wampler; special nieces, Wanda Lawson and Margaret Walters; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.Services as follows at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Ronnie Arnold and the Rev. David Goins officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. for Interment in the Grantsboro Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press.
April 11, 2019.
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019