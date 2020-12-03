Charles "Ralph" Grant, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Nov. 28.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Grant; parents, Fletcher and Ethel Newby Grant.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Grant; fiancee, Darlene Stittums; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services and interment were Wednesday at Sunrise Cemetery, with the Rev. Bill Waddel officiating.

Friends stopped by the funeral home Tuesday.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 3, 2020

