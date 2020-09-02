

Charles Richard Fultz, age 58, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, died on Saturday, Aug. 22. He was born Dec. 27, 1961 in Pine Knot, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Christeen Nelson Fultz; parents, Leon and Susie Fultz.

He is survived by his children, Jonas L. Fultz, Laura B. Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Tony Head officiating. The burial followed in the Perkins Cemetery (Hoot Owl Hollow).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



