Charles Thomas Taylor, age 86, of LaFollette, was born Feb. 9, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, June 17.
In the mid 1950's, a young Charles was hitch-hiking his way north and passed through a rural area, named Lake City, Tennessee. He would have never guessed that 10 years later he would be living there, married with children and the mayor of that same quaint town. This is so characteristic of this fine man, known by so many as: Daddy, Sir, Pap-Paw, Paps, Grandpa, Coach, Charlie and probably a few others.
He came from humble roots, born in Greeneville, Tennessee to the late Paul Fraker Taylor and Johnnie Ricker Taylor. He attended school at ETSU and Lees McCrae College where he played football and married his first wife, the late Jean Powell Taylor.
Following college, Charlie began working for Powell 5 and 10 in LaFollette, TN. A few years later the family relocated to Lake City, TN, to manage the Powell 5 and 10 there. During that time, he served as Mayor of Lake City. The family eventually moved back to LaFollette, where he continued as co-owner of Powell 5 and 10 Inc. Charles began serving on the board of Powell Clinch Utilities, a position he held for over 50 years. He served in politics as LaFollette's Vice Mayor and Street Commissioner. He also served on the board of directors for LaFollette Medical Center and the Campbell County Foster Care Review Board.
A man of many talents and versatility, he saw the closing of Powell's 5 and 10 as an opportunity to discover new endeavors. He was involved in several business ventures including coal mining, Tennessee American Products, and Camel Manufacturing. He also worked as the administrator of the LaFollette Independent Living Center, Facilities Manager for LaFollette Medical Center and Executive Director for the National Association of Activity Professionals. He achieved the rank of E-5 in the US Army Reserves. He was a member of the Shriners, actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America, a 50 yr. Mason through the New Tazewell Evening Star Lodge #180 F&AM and coached little league football for many years, winning a State Championship in 1979.
A follower of Christ, he was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, in Jacksboro where he taught Sunday School for many years and also served as the Church Treasurer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Johnnie Taylor; sons, Charles Thomas Taylor Jr, infant son John Gordon Taylor; son-in-law, Dr. Jeffery Brent Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Newport Taylor; brother, Phil (Sandy) Taylor, Morristown; children, Libby (Ronnie) Whittington, North Wilkesboro, North Caroline, Sue "Missy" (David) Marlow, LaFollette, Mark (Tonya) Taylor, Orlando, Florida, Lisa (Chris) Johnson, Knoxville, and Russell (Carla) Taylor, Clinton; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Lively, Chris (April) Whittington, Brent Whittington, Derick Marlow, Zachary Marlow, Heather Owens Walters, Kate Daugherty, Todd Daugherty, Kaitlin Brown, Conner Brown, Stephanie Taylor, Caleb Burrell, and Maddy Taylor; great-grandchildren; Master Sean Allen Lively, Master Thomas Ian Lively, Miss Millicent Claire Whittington, Miss Emmeline Mae Whittington and Master Jaxton Cade Niner; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Sunday at First Baptist Church of LaFollette with Funeral Service to follow with the Dr. Clarence Duncan and the Rev. Steve Lakin officiating. Family and friends met Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard. Flowers may be given or memorials made to: Shriners Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
LaFollette Press
June 25, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.