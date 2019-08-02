Charles Wayne Bridges, age 61, of Pioneer, died on Sunday, July 21.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Delphia Sexton Bridges.
Family received friends Tuesday, July 23 at Stanfield United Baptist Church.
Services were on Wednesday, July 24 at Stanfield United Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeff Lloyd officiating. Interment Warren Memorial Garden.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 25, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019