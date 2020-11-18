Charlie Carl Turner, Jr., age 53, of LaFollette, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6. He was a member of Fincastle Church of God and retired from Dixie Roofing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Patsy Longmire Turner.

He is survived by his brothers, Randy Turner, Ryan Turner and Steven Daniel; niece, Brittany Turner Teague; nephew, Rylan Turner; great nieces and nephews, Jasper and Carmen.

Family received friends Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.

Family and friends met Monday and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for a Interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

