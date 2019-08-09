Charlotte (Jones) Draugn

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Charlotte Jones Draughn, age 65, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, May 2. She was of the Baptist Faith.
She is preceded in death by husband, Paul Draughn; parents, Bud and Leeota Fields Jones; brothers, Roger Jones, Andy Jones, Jerry Hutson; sister, Dora Dean Rapier.
She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Carroll and husband Donnie, Cheryl Brock and husband Dennis; Several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Family received friends Saturday, May 4, with service followed at The Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kenny Gillum officiated with interment Sunday, May 5, at Cumberland View Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 9, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019
