Charlotte Hutchison, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, June 29. She attended LaFollette Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Sharp and Ruby Ayers Pierce.
She is survived by her sons, Donnie Hutchison and Ronnie Hutchison.
Family received friends Monday, July 1, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services followed with the Rev. James Coffey officiating. Family met at Cross-Smith Funeral Home Tuesday, July 2, and proceeded to Hall Cemetery in Stinking Creek for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
July 4, 2019
