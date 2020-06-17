Charlotte Lee Lindsay, age 72, of Powell, formerly of Jellico passed away Tuesday, June 9, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born Nov. 10, 1947 in Shelby County.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Welsey Strawn; mother, Dovie Ruth Tackett Strawn; sister, Brenda Kay Strawn; brother, John Thurman Strawn.

She is survived by husband, Larry Stephen "Butch" Lindsay; son, Joey Lindsay and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Tristen and wife Lynzey Bayley, Kameran and Jackson; brother, James Ray Strawn;

Sister, Sara Ellen Strawn; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Sunday, June 14, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed at the Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Clem and the Rev. Lester Cox. The burial Monday, June 15, in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Highway) Knoxville, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 18, 2020



